October 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Nirankari shot

As units of the Border Security Force and Punjab police staged a joint flag march in the affected areas of Amritsar, a Nirankari leader was shot dead at Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, the second day of violence in Punjab. According to reports reaching the state headquarters, the Nirankari, Resham Singh, who was cycling from his village towards Tanda, was shot dead by three Sikh motorcyclists.

Sri Lanka Polls

President Jayewardene proposes to seek a referendum to extend the term of Sri Lankan Parliament for six years, a cabinet spokesman announced. The proposal, unveiled by Jayewardene at a meeting of the cabinet, means that there will be no general elections scheduled for next July. The spokesman indicated that voting on the referendum is likely before Christmas, in a move apparently designed to cash in on the popularity that won Jayewardene 52.92 per cent votes at the presidential poll last week.

General is president

Bangladesh’s military ruler, Lieutenant-General Hossain Mohammad Ershad has extended his term as chief of the armed forces by two years, it was announced in Dhaka. A cabinet meeting presided over by him decided that he would continue to be the armed forces chief until December 1984. The cabinet also decided that Ershad would have the title of “president of the council of ministers” during visits abroad.

Pyarelal dies

Noted Gandhian Pyarelal, who was private secretary to Mahatma Gandhi, died in New Delhi. He was 82. Pyarelal is survived by his wife. The octogenarian had been busy completing a multi-volume biography of Mahatma Gandhi. He suffered a stroke.