scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

July 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: New UP Government

All the 10 cabinet ministers who took oath of office and secrecy along with Singh 25 months ago have remained in the new ministry.

By: Editorial |
July 20, 2022 4:00:19 am
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on July 20, 1982.

Six out of 16 cabinet ministers and 14 out of 25 ministers of state of the outgoing 48-member ministry were axed when the two-tier 26-member ministry of Sripat Mishra assumed office in Lucknow. The new UP ministry was installed in office after the caretaker ministry led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh had remained in office for 20 days. V P Sing resigned on June 28 in the wake of the carnage in Kanpur and Mainpuri districts. All the 10 cabinet ministers who took oath of office and secrecy along with Singh 25 months ago have remained in the new ministry.

Minutes Fabricated

At least two MPs who were members of the Committee on Public Undertakings have stated in writing that the minutes of meetings of the Committee dealing with the Kuo Oil deal have been fabricated to shield certain individuals. In separate letters to the Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, R R Morarka, member, Rajya Sabha, and Harikesh Bahadur, member, Lok Sabha, have stated that they attended the relevant meetings and that by their personal knowledge they know that the minutes, “do not at all reflect what transpired at those meetings”, that they have been “deliberately drafted in such a way as to shield some transactions and certain individuals”.

Firing In Beirut

Israeli forces and Palestinian guerrillas traded artillery and tank fire on Beirut’s southern outskirts and Israeli jets staged repeated flights over the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s beseiged redoubt in the Lebanese capital. The police said the pre-dawn and mid-morning duels “strained but did not collapse” a cease-fire arranged by the US eight days ago. The US chief mediator, Philip Habib, held a conference with Lebanese intermediaries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement