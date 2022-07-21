July 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: New UP Government

Six out of 16 cabinet ministers and 14 out of 25 ministers of state of the outgoing 48-member ministry were axed when the two-tier 26-member ministry of Sripat Mishra assumed office in Lucknow. The new UP ministry was installed in office after the caretaker ministry led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh had remained in office for 20 days. V P Sing resigned on June 28 in the wake of the carnage in Kanpur and Mainpuri districts. All the 10 cabinet ministers who took oath of office and secrecy along with Singh 25 months ago have remained in the new ministry.



Minutes Fabricated

At least two MPs who were members of the Committee on Public Undertakings have stated in writing that the minutes of meetings of the Committee dealing with the Kuo Oil deal have been fabricated to shield certain individuals. In separate letters to the Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, R R Morarka, member, Rajya Sabha, and Harikesh Bahadur, member, Lok Sabha, have stated that they attended the relevant meetings and that by their personal knowledge they know that the minutes, “do not at all reflect what transpired at those meetings”, that they have been “deliberately drafted in such a way as to shield some transactions and certain individuals”.

Firing In Beirut

Israeli forces and Palestinian guerrillas traded artillery and tank fire on Beirut’s southern outskirts and Israeli jets staged repeated flights over the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s beseiged redoubt in the Lebanese capital. The police said the pre-dawn and mid-morning duels “strained but did not collapse” a cease-fire arranged by the US eight days ago. The US chief mediator, Philip Habib, held a conference with Lebanese intermediaries.