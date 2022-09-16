September 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: New Andhra CM

The final choice of the high command for the leadership of the Andhra Pradesh legislature Congress (I) party seems to be K Vijayabhaskara Reddy, member of the Lok Sabha, according to indications available in New Delhi. Reddy immediately called on the PM and later left for Hyderabad, where the Congress (I) legislature party is to meet to elect a successor to Bhavanam Venkataram.

Corruption Cell

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has decided to set up special courts to try corrupt ministers and officials. He is going to create a special cell in the government which will receive all complaints of corruption in the bureaucracy as well as public life. It will be charged with the task of investigating the complaints. If there is a prima facie case, the complaint will be put before the special court.

Ceasefire Broken

The fragile ceasefire in Lebanon was shattered by the Israeli troops which entered West Beirut following the assassination of the controversial President-elect of Lebanon, Bashir Gemayel. Fighting has broken out between the invading Israeli forces and the Lebanese leftist and Muslim militia men in West Beirut, whose forces have been weakened by the evacuation of Palestinian fighters from that part of the Lebanese capital. The Israelis have already captured the area around the Kuwait embassy and the Kola Road Junction of West Beirut, the nerve-centre of the surrounding Palestinian camps.

Princess Grace Dies

Princess Grace of Monaco, who abandoned the pinnacle of stardom in Hollywood for a real life marriage to a handsome prince, died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash, the Royal Palace said. She was 52.