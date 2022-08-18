August 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Maruti gets Suzuki

August 18, 2022 3:12:11 am
The economic affairs panel of the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal of Maruti Udyog for the manufacture of small-sized passenger cars in collaboration with Suzuki of Japan. The project, costing Rs 269 crore with foreign equity participation to the extent of 40 per cent, will manufacture 1.40 lakh vehicles, including passenger cars, micro buses and pick-up vans. Trial production will commence in the first quarter of 1984.
Sheikh’s successor
The battle of succession in Jammu & Kashmir seems to have reached a crucial stage. G M Shah, Works and Power Minister, and son-in-law of Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, has reportedly openly put forth his claim for chief ministership after the ailing Sheikh Abdullah relinquishes his office. According to party sources, the main topic under discussion is whether Farooq Abdullah, his eldest son, or G M Shah should be entrusted with the government.
Limits on arms’ sale
Subscriber Only Stories
US President Ronald Reagan, yielding to demands from China, announced that the US will limit future arms sales to Taiwan. But the administration rejected Chinese demands that a date be set for the imposition of the limitations.
Lebanon crisis
Lebanese Prime Minister Shafik Wazzan declared a final agreement has been wrapped up on evacuating the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) from Israeli-besieged west Beirut. Wazzan said the Lebanese government would ask the US, France and Italy to provide a multi-national peacekeeping force for the Muslim-populated half of the Lebanese capital, where PLO guerrillas are holed up.
