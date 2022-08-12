August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred

August 12, 2022 4:13:38 am
The government will not take any hasty decision on the far-reaching recommendations of the Mandal Commission on backward classes, Home Minister R Venkataraman told the Lok Sabha. In his reply to the nine-hour long discussion, the home minister said identification of the backward classes was one of the main tasks before it. Though the commission had mentioned state-wise figures, Venkataraman said the state governments had their own figures of backward classes. It would be difficult to take a decision till this problem was sorted out.
India-Pak talks
Maharaja Krishna Rasgotra and Niaz A Naik began talks in Islamabad launching a bilateral quest for peace in the Subcontinent. Two rounds of discussions were held at the foreign office. There are indications to suggest that Rasgotra gave the Pakistani delegation the text of the treaty of friendship and cooperation proposed by India. This means that the delegation is now discussing three documents: Pakistan’s draft of the no-war pact; Indian draft of a treaty of peace and cooperation the Indian draft for the setting up of a joint commission to tackle such bilateral issues as trade, travel and cultural exchanges.
PM on N-fuel
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asserted that India had not surrendered its right to reprocess spent fuel at Tarapur and there would be no change in the 1963 agreement.
NAM summit
India has announced its willingness to host the seventh Non-Aligned summit if there is consensus among members. The Indian offer has been conveyed to the Iraqi president Saddam Hussain who suggested India hold the seventh summit and Iraq the eighth in 1985.
