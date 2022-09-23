scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

September 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Leader Shot

Baldev Singh, a local Lok Dal leader and a former municipal councillor, was shot dead at point blank range in a DTC bus in Najafgarh area.

Israel’s Involvement

Defence Minister Ariel Sharon told parliament that the Israeli army co-ordinated, helped plan and gave limited field support to a Christian militia operation against Palestinian guerrillas, but did not imagine “in our blackest dreams’’ that hundreds of innocents would be massacred in Beirut. Sharon said the Israelis allowed the Christian Phalange fighters to go into the refugee camps and tackle Palestinian guerrillas inside.

CID Takeover

The crime branch of the CID has taken over the inquiry into the alleged murder of Tikori Singh, a worker of the Sanjiv Gandhi Vichar Manch, from the local police. This action of the government was welcomed by Suresh Dutta Paliwal, UP convener of the Manch. He hoped the investigation would now be fair.

No To N-Arms

India and the Soviet Union emphasised the need to reach an agreement on the complete prohibition of nuclear weapons tests. The Soviet Union wants the non-aligned movement to exert pressure on the United States to make it resume the talks with the USSR on limitation of strategic arms. On Afghanistan, Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko said he was hopeful of a positive outcome of the current trilateral talks involving the United Nations, Pakistan and Afghanistan, provided no other country tried to “inject extraneous issues into the problem”.

