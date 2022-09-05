September 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Liquor Tragedy

Poisonous brew, sold through licensed arrack shops in Vypeen, an island off Cochin, killed 57 and blinded or incapacitated several others in the worst-ever liquor that occurred in Kerala. What is more poignant is that it came as a denouncement to the happy festival of Kerala, Onam. Several hundred others are still battling for life.

Successful Strike

Readers went without their favourite newspapers following a nation-wide strike by journalists and non-journalists in protest against the Bihar Press Bill and anti-press laws in Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir. The strike was near total in newspaper establishments and news and news agencies in the Capital and other publishing centres in the country. The strike call was given by the joint action committee of journalist organisations. Only the Congress (I) supported National Herald and Navjeevan, its sister publication in Hindi, appeared on the day of the strike. The strike was a total success in the news agencies in New Delhi.

Floods Worsen

While the flood situation in Cuttack and Puri districts of Orissa remained grim for the sixth day, reports received from Patna said Saran district of Bihar had been cut off from the rest of the state by the swirling waters of the Ganga and the Sone. East Uttar Pradesh was still in the grip of floods as Army task forces and PAC units stepped up rescue and relief operations in Gonda district in the face of an aggravated situation.

Israel Pulls Out

Israeli troops began pulling out from positions south of Beirut they had held for months, leaving them to the Lebanese army who have not controlled them for years.