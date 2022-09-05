scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

September 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Liquor Tragedy

Poisonous brew, sold through licensed arrack shops in Vypeen, an island off Cochin, killed 57 and blinded or incapacitated several others in the worst-ever liquor that occurred in Kerala.

Kerala Liquor Tragedy, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa floods, Israel Pulls Out, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsWhat is more poignant is that it came as a denouncement to the happy festival of Kerala, Onam. Several hundred others are still battling for life.

Poisonous brew, sold through licensed arrack shops in Vypeen, an island off Cochin, killed 57 and blinded or incapacitated several others in the worst-ever liquor that occurred in Kerala. What is more poignant is that it came as a denouncement to the happy festival of Kerala, Onam. Several hundred others are still battling for life.

Successful Strike

Readers went without their favourite newspapers following a nation-wide strike by journalists and non-journalists in protest against the Bihar Press Bill and anti-press laws in Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Jammu and Kashmir. The strike was near total in newspaper establishments and news and news agencies in the Capital and other publishing centres in the country. The strike call was given by the joint action committee of journalist organisations. Only the Congress (I) supported National Herald and Navjeevan, its sister publication in Hindi, appeared on the day of the strike. The strike was a total success in the news agencies in New Delhi.

Floods Worsen

While the flood situation in Cuttack and Puri districts of Orissa remained grim for the sixth day, reports received from Patna said Saran district of Bihar had been cut off from the rest of the state by the swirling waters of the Ganga and the Sone. East Uttar Pradesh was still in the grip of floods as Army task forces and PAC units stepped up rescue and relief operations in Gonda district in the face of an aggravated situation.

Israel Pulls Out

Israeli troops began pulling out from positions south of Beirut they had held for months, leaving them to the Lebanese army who have not controlled them for years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:15:46 am
Next Story

Saskatchewan stabbings: Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Liquor Tragedy
September 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Liquor Tragedy

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement