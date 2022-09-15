scorecardresearch
September 15, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K Ministry

The newly-constituted Jammu and Kashmir Council of Ministers pledged, soon after being sworn in, at the marble grave of Sheikh Abdullah that they would be “true to his ideals”.

The council of ministers, which was incomplete with only nine names having been sent to Governor B K Nehru, was completed when the name of A G Mastfaridi, secretary of the Jammu unit of the ruling party was sent to Raj Bhavan.

Pakistan Violence

Pakistan’s military ruler Mohammed Zil-ul-Haq ordered the issue of firearm licences to “law abiding” citizens to counter a wave of terrorist attacks in the last two days. President Zia issued the order hours after police reported that a member of his civilian advisory council died and another was critically injured when their car was deliberately hit by a tractor in Sind province. Unknown members shot dead another member of the council and car bombs have exploded at Karachi and Lahore airports recently.

Andhra CM

A meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Congress (I) legislature party has been convened at Hyderabad on September 16, most probably to elect a new leader. The choice of the  new leader seems to be between two — N Janardhan Reddy, revenue minister in the Venkataram ministry, and K Vijayabhaskara Reddy, MP.

Antulay Moves SC

A R Antulay, former chief minister of Maharashtra, has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Bombay High Court on June 10 indicting him in the cement scandal. This special leave petition challenges the judgment that was upheld in January.

