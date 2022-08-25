August 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Jawans Sacked

In a swift action pre-empting possible resistance, the Haryana government sacked 293 jawans of the Haryana Armed Police and removed them from the barracks in a crack-down on agitators in the force. Four leaders of the policeman’s association were detained under the National Security Act.

Student Protests

There was tension in the Patna University area as students boycotted classes in protest against the lathicharge on students and demanded the release of students who had been arrested in connection with the Patna bandh to focus attention on the “black” press curbs bill.

Pak-China Pact

President of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Brigadier Mohammad Hayat Khan, was reported to have voiced a wish to see the Pakistan flag fluttering over buildings in Srinagar. According to the Urdu daily, Nawa-i-Waqt, Hayat, who was inaugurating two blocks of a new secretariat near the occupied territory’s capital, Muzaffarabad, said it should, “serve as a reminder that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir remains to be integrated with Pakistan”. His remarks came only a day after Pakistan and China signed a protocol on the opening of Khunjerab Pass at the terminus of Chinese-built Karakoram highway in occupied Kashmir.

Israel-Syria Strife

Israeli and Syrian troops battled east of Beirut as a fourth contingent of Palestinian guerrillas left the Lebanese capital on board for North and South Yemen. The fighting took place near the Beirut-Damascus highway, the evacuation route for thousands of Palestinian and Syrian fighters set to begin leaving Beirut for Syria.