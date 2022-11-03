scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

The Pakistan President, General Ziaul Haq said that his country desired to improve its relations with India and make the Indian Subcontinent tension-free.

Indo-Pak Peace, Pakistan President, General Ziaul Haq, Bihar Dailies Raided, Goa Riots, Vasco Da Gama, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsPresident Zia said a “breakthrough” in his talks with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would lead to the formation of a South Asian organisation like the Association of South-East Asian countries.

The Pakistan President, General Ziaul Haq said that his country desired to improve its relations with India and make the Indian Subcontinent tension-free. President Zia said a “breakthrough” in his talks with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would lead to the formation of a South Asian organisation like the Association of South-East Asian countries.

Amendment Opposed

The government’s move to amend the Constitution in the current session of Parliament to extend central rule in Assam beyond one year has run into difficulties. Leaders of non-communist opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha voiced reservations against the decision to introduce a Constitution amendment bill.

Bihar Dailies Raided

For the second time in less than five weeks, the kotwali police in Patna raided the printing press of the Newspapers and Publications Limited, which publishes the Indian Nation and the Aryuvarta, English and Hindi dallies. This followed the filing of an FIR — the second in the same period — by Mahakant Jha, driver of the Chief Minister’s car, in connection with reports published in the two papers about an accident in Nawadah area.

Goa Riots

Troops moved into Vasco da Gama—the port town of Mormugao harbour—following widespread destruction of encroached hutments in a fire allegedly started by the original residents in that town, the police said. Meanwhile, a top police officer said the army was given “shoot at-sight” orders following the eruption of widespread arson and violence in different localities. Curfew has been imposed in certain areas, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:45:57 am
Next Story

NCB’s Mumbai unit to get 2 dedicated dogs soon to sniff out drug couriers

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement