November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

The Pakistan President, General Ziaul Haq said that his country desired to improve its relations with India and make the Indian Subcontinent tension-free. President Zia said a “breakthrough” in his talks with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would lead to the formation of a South Asian organisation like the Association of South-East Asian countries.

Amendment Opposed

The government’s move to amend the Constitution in the current session of Parliament to extend central rule in Assam beyond one year has run into difficulties. Leaders of non-communist opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha voiced reservations against the decision to introduce a Constitution amendment bill.

Bihar Dailies Raided

For the second time in less than five weeks, the kotwali police in Patna raided the printing press of the Newspapers and Publications Limited, which publishes the Indian Nation and the Aryuvarta, English and Hindi dallies. This followed the filing of an FIR — the second in the same period — by Mahakant Jha, driver of the Chief Minister’s car, in connection with reports published in the two papers about an accident in Nawadah area.

Goa Riots

Troops moved into Vasco da Gama—the port town of Mormugao harbour—following widespread destruction of encroached hutments in a fire allegedly started by the original residents in that town, the police said. Meanwhile, a top police officer said the army was given “shoot at-sight” orders following the eruption of widespread arson and violence in different localities. Curfew has been imposed in certain areas, the official said.