September 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India-UK Talks

The Prime Ministers of India and Britain had a wide-ranging exchange of views on international issues including the situation in West Asia and the outcome of their respective visits to the Soviet Union and China. During a brief survey of bilateral issues, Indira Gandhi and Thatcher also expressed satisfaction at the progress of Indo-British economic co-operation.

Pakistan Military

Pakistan has added substantially in terms of manpower as well as weapons to its armed forces, notably the navy, during the past one year, judging from data released by the authoritative International Institute for Strategic Studies. The Pakistan army now has an additional 30,000 men, roughly equivalent to two divisions.

Unapproved Colonies

H K L Bhagat, the new Minister of State for Works and Housing ‘s campaign that all the 612 unapproved colonies which have been listed by the DDA and the MCD should be approved by the year’s end is creating a dilemma for officials at the ministry and the DDA. A blanket approval for the colonies without their fulfilling some minimum standards would, it is felt, lead to a radical setback to planning in Delhi and reverse the DDA ’s land use policy.

Sick Akalis’ Release

The Punjab government ordered the release of old and sick Akali prisoners. It has reports that a large number of Akali prisoners are in bad shape and suffering from communicable diseases. Chief Minister Darbara Singh, has issued instructions that all such prisoners should be released immediately.