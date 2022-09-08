scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

September 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat Cabinet Crisis

The Gujarat deputy agriculture minister, Khimji Jesang, and the deputy irrigation minister, Kirtsinh Gohil, submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Cabinet Crisis, Iran Blast, Deadlock In Assam, Satellite Programme, Insat-IA, Gujarat cabinet, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsSeveral opposition leaders and dissidents in the ruling Congress (I) had demanded the resignations of Jesang and Gohil, against whom they had levelled charges of corruption.

The Gujarat deputy agriculture minister, Khimji Jesang, and the deputy irrigation minister, Kirtsinh Gohil, submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki in Gandhinagar. Both of them said they had resigned "voluntarily". Several opposition leaders and dissidents in the ruling Congress (I) had demanded the resignations of Jesang and Gohil, against whom they had levelled charges of corruption.

Satellite Programme

With Insat-IA a total writeoff, the revival of the previous arrangement for the use of Intelsat is now being considered. It is likely that a high level team of experts from the various ministries will be set up to evolve a fresh strategy for the satellite programme. Such a panel would also try to identify the factors leading to the total collapse of Insat-lA’s systems and accordingly suggest suitable changes in Insat IB, due to be launched in July next year.

Deadlock In Assam

The package deal on the Assam problem could not be wrapped up in a three-hour informal session as differences between the government and the Assam movement leaders still persisted. It was learnt that there was no agreement still on the issue of dispersing the migrants between 1961 and 1971 from other states.

Iran Blast

Twenty people were killed and more than 100 wounded when a car-bomb exploded in a crowded street behind buildings of the Industry Minister in Teheran, according to latest casualty figures. Premier Mir Hussein Mussavi blamed the blast on hypocrites — the official term for the outlawed leftist People’s Mujahedeen.

