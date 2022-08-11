August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel

France will impose no special conditions for supplying enriched uranium to the Tarapur plant nor will it exercise any control over the reprocessing of spent fuel by India, under an agreement to be concluded shortly. French Foreign Minister Claude Cheysson gave this information at a crowded press conference during his 24-hour visit to New Delhi on August 8. He said there would be no difficulty if the same sort of safeguards as devised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were included in the agreement. His government only demanded that the fissile material be under IAEA safeguards to prevent its use in making an atomic bomb.

Zia On Kashmir

Pakistan President Ziaul Haq said that a no-war pact with India would not change his country’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, General Zia said “Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir is well-known to the world. He said talks on Pakistan’s no-war pact offer and India’s “counter-proposal” for having an inter-ministerial commission will take place in Islamabad from August 11. In an interview with BBC, Foreign Minister Yakub Khan said his country had suggested to India a mutual reduction of forces by the two countries.

Beirut Besieged

Israeli and Palestinian forces exchanged artillery fire in Beirut as the besieged city awaited the outcome of US-Israeli talks on evacuating Palestinian guerrillas. Israel delayed judgement on a plan for Palestinian guerrillas to evacuate Beirut after receiving an urgent message from Secretary of State George Shultz. According to AFP, Israeli premier Begin told Shultz that Israel opposed the deployment of a buffer force in Beirut before the evacuation of the Palestinians.