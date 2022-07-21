Forty years ago: Foreign funds banned

Twenty eight more organisations of political nature have been debarred from accepting any foreign contribution without the prior permission of the Central Government. These include the Congress-I youth bodies – Youth Congress-I and National Students Union of India-I. The Congress-S Youth Congress and Nusi, Yuva Janata Party, Janata Yuva Morcha of BJP and Yuva Lok Dal, Dal Khalsa, Jamat-e-Islami of Srinagar (Kashmir), Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Afghan Liberation Centre of New Delhi and Iranian Students Islamic Association are also all under this bracket. The ban has been imposed under the Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act.

New CM elected

Sripat Mishra was unanimously elected leader of the Congress (I) Legislature Party, succeeding Vishwanath Pratap Singh. He immediately resigned from the speakership of the Assembly. Mishra met Governor C P N Singh in the evening. Mishra’s statement that he would select his colleagues on the basis of merit and performance strengthens the impression that a sizable number of the three-tier 48-member ministry which was headed by V P Singh will be excluded.

Land reforms

The implementation of land reforms continues to be tardy in most states. If the progress since 1980, or even in the first half of the current year when renewed emphasis has been put on land reforms in the renovated 20-point programme is any indication, the target of distribution of the 40 lakh acres of already declared surplus land is unlikely to be achieved by 1985. According to official figures, only 16,279 acres of surplus land has been distributed to the landless since January, 1982. The beneficiaries of land reform during this period totalled 11,016 landless. The area taken possession of in the last six months was 30,932 acres. This shows that most states have not heeded seriously the repeated pleas made by the Centre to pursue the implementation of land reforms vigorously.