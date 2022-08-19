August 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Farooq’s ascension

Governor B K Nehru accepted the resignation of G M Shah, Works and Powers Minister, who had already tendered his resignation to J&K Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah. This clears the way for Farooq Abdullah, eldest son of the Kashmir leader, to the coveted post of chief minister. Farooq, according to party sources, will soon be appointed a minister without portfolio to look after the department held by his ailing father.

Police protests

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued in Bombay and Army, BSF and CRP units fanned out all over the city after the death of at least four persons, including two school children, in rioting and firing, following a crackdown on rebellious policemen. Trouble began after 22 police constables were detained under the National Security Act.

Arrests in Pakistan

Two leading opposition politicians were arrested at Sargodha town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the Pakistan Press International news agency reported. Khwaja Khairuddin, president of the banned Pakistan Muslim League Party (Khairuddin group) and its Secretary-General, Malik Mohammad Qasim, were detained after they had addressed the Sarogadha Bar Association.

PLO evacuation

The evacuation of Palestinian combatants from Beirut will begin on August 21 or 22, Lebanese Foreign Minister Fuad Boutros announced. Lebanon will ask France, the US and Italy to send troops to constitute a buffer force that will oversee the Palestinian pull-out, Prime Minister Shafiq Wazzan said. Both announcements came at the close of a cabinet meeting to approve the evacuation plan proposed by US envoy Philip Habib.