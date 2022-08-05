August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking

The four-hour hijacking of an Indian Airlines Boeing ended uneventfully at Amritsar’s Rajasansi airport with the hijacker, Gurbax Singh Majitia, surrendering to the police. The hijacker released the 126 passengers and three infants soon. He had demanded to meet the president of the dominant Akali group, Harchand Singh Longowal, and the militant Sikh leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Another Magsaysay

Indian conservationist Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been named winner of the 1982 Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership, the award foundation announced. The Magsaysay Foundation said Bhatt, 48, was selected for inspiring and guiding a Himalayan environmental movement called Chipko Andolan. He is the second Indian in a week to win a Magsaysay prize.

Narain Singh Dies

Tribhuvan Narain Singh (78), a veteran freedom fighter, parliamentarian and former Governor of West Bengal died of heart failure. Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at the PG Hospital in Varanasi.

Bonded Labour

In their survey reports to the Supreme Court, the assistant collectors of Rewa and Satna have confirmed the facts about kesari dal and its nexus with bonded labour, which the government of India has been denying in Parliament and the government of Madhya Pradesh has been suppressing. The fact is that the government of Madhya Pradesh has not issued any notification which says how agricultural labour should be paid. It has only fixed the minimum wage, which is Rs 7 a day, and is not being paid.