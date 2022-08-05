August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking

August 5, 2022 4:50:18 am
The four-hour hijacking of an Indian Airlines Boeing ended uneventfully at Amritsar’s Rajasansi airport with the hijacker, Gurbax Singh Majitia, surrendering to the police. The hijacker released the 126 passengers and three infants soon. He had demanded to meet the president of the dominant Akali group, Harchand Singh Longowal, and the militant Sikh leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
Another Magsaysay
Indian conservationist Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been named winner of the 1982 Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership, the award foundation announced. The Magsaysay Foundation said Bhatt, 48, was selected for inspiring and guiding a Himalayan environmental movement called Chipko Andolan. He is the second Indian in a week to win a Magsaysay prize.
Narain Singh Dies
Tribhuvan Narain Singh (78), a veteran freedom fighter, parliamentarian and former Governor of West Bengal died of heart failure. Singh, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at the PG Hospital in Varanasi.
Bonded Labour
In their survey reports to the Supreme Court, the assistant collectors of Rewa and Satna have confirmed the facts about kesari dal and its nexus with bonded labour, which the government of India has been denying in Parliament and the government of Madhya Pradesh has been suppressing. The fact is that the government of Madhya Pradesh has not issued any notification which says how agricultural labour should be paid. It has only fixed the minimum wage, which is Rs 7 a day, and is not being paid.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission
Latest News
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
US probing claims of confiscation of turbans of 50 Sikh migrants along Mexican border
Push back in Kansas
Restoring balance
Producer Upasana Singh moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz for not promoting film
Bishnoi joins BJP with praise for PM, and a wish: Adampur bypoll ticket for son Bhavya
Explained: What Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
5 Questions: BSP MP Danish Ali
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry
Fill 1,000 vacant posts in PAU immediately: Badal
Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid
Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN