Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

September 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress vs Maneka

The Congress (I) is launching a massive drive with a plan to isolate Maneka Gandhi by weaning away the tiny groups of Sanjay Vichar Manch workers spread over several cities.

Maneka Gandhi, Congress, Indira Gandhi, Assam, Israel, Assam Deadlock, Punjab Situation, Indian expressInfluential party leaders are being deputed to all centres where Maneka Gandhi had addressed followers recently. These include Baroda, Nagpur, Pune and towns in Punjab and Haryana and the state capitals.

The Congress (I) is launching a massive drive with a plan to isolate Maneka Gandhi by weaning away the tiny groups of Sanjay Vichar Manch workers spread over several cities. Influential party leaders are being deputed to all centres where Maneka Gandhi had addressed followers recently. These include Baroda, Nagpur, Pune and towns in Punjab and Haryana and the state capitals.

The Punjab Situation

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi discussed the Punjab situation and the Akali morcha with President Zail Singh. Singh informed Mrs Gandhi that Balwant Singh had told him that it would be difficult for the Akalis to resume negotiations with the government unless something concrete was conceded by the latter.

Assam Deadlock

The Government was understood to have told the Assam agitation leaders that it would be difficult for it to agree to the deletion from the electoral rolls of names of those foreign nationals who had voted even once in earlier elections in the state. The government’s stand conveyed by Defence Minister R Venkataraman, to the Assam leaders during their second informal meeting in two days, is bound to cast a shadow on the fifth round of formal tripartite talks.

Massacre Probe

The Israeli Government bowed to intense domestic and international pressure and agreed to set up a formal inquiry into the massacre of Palestinians by Israel’s Lebanese Christian allies. The military chief of the PLwas killed in an ambush behind Syrian lines.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 04:31:03 am
40 Years Ago

September 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress vs Maneka
September 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress vs Maneka

