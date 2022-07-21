scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

July 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress dissidents

Hordes of Congress (I) dissidents from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh arrived in the capital adding to the worries of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is yet to find a new chief minister for Uttar Pradesh.

By: Editorial |
July 14, 2022 3:52:45 am
Congress dissidents, Ceasefire Broken, Zero Hour Furore, Congress (I), Congress (I) dissidents, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Palestinian artillery, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe PM, who is also the Congress (I) president, did not meet any of the four dissident groups. The dissidents, include ministers and MLAs. Two chief ministers — Babasaheb Bhosale of Maharashtra, and B Venkataram of Andhra Pradesh — are also in Delhi.

Hordes of Congress (I) dissidents from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh arrived in the capital adding to the worries of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is yet to find a new chief minister for Uttar Pradesh. The PM, who is also the Congress (I) president, did not meet any of the four dissident groups. The dissidents, include ministers and MLAs. Two chief ministers — Babasaheb Bhosale of Maharashtra, and B Venkataram of Andhra Pradesh — are also in Delhi. Mrs Gandhi is likely to call a meeting of her party’s parliamentary board.

Ceasefire Broken

The sixth cease-fire in and around Beirut was broken when Palestinian artillery units opened fire on suspected Israeli positions on the city’s south-eastern edges, the state-run Lebanon radio. It was not known whether the Israelis returned fire as the authorities, as there was no comment from Tel Aviv. The radio said the shelling represented the first serious violation of the cease-fire agreed upon by Israel, Syria and Palestinian leaders in Lebanon. The Israeli government agreed to allow more time for the US-led mediation efforts in Lebanon to succeed, political sources said in Beirut.

Zero Hour Furore

Opposition members in Parliament raised a furore during zero hour, wanting to know why, contrary to custom and convention, the minutes of the 47th report of the Committee on Public Undertakings which had dealt with the Kuo Oil deal had not been tabled before the House. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Balram Jakhar informed the members that the matter was under consideration. Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Shyam Lal Yadav insisted that it was not the concern of the Government or the Rajya Sabha secretariat whether the minutes were placed before the House or not.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

CBSE Class 10 results announced

CBSE Class 10 results announced

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Karnataka: FIR against 8 students after kissing video goes viral

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

No plan to extend deadline for filing I-T returns: Revenue Secy

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement