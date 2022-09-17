September 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM KV Reddy

Kotia Vijayabhaskara Reddy was unanimously elected leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress (I) Legislature Party. The new leader is expected to be sworn in along with his ministerial team. The outgoing Chief Minister Bhavanam Venkataram will submit his resignation to the governor some time before the swearing-in ceremony.

Israel Take Over

In spite of fierce resistance by Lebanese left-wing militiamen, invading Israeli troops with their numerical and weapons superiority captured most key points in West Beirut. Pockets of resistance, however, remain. Fighting was reported in the heart of the city, around Prime Minister Shafik Wazzan’s office and the tourism ministry, with Israelis using tanks and artillery fire to demolish buildings.

Iran Dissident Killed

Sadeq Ghotbzadeh, former foreign minister of Iran, has been executed after being found guilty of plotting to overthrow the government and kill Ayatollah Khomeini.

Kuwaiti Consul Shot

A gunman shot and killed the Kuwaiti consul in Madrid, Spanish radio reported. According to the radio, police captured the assailant who fired two shots at a car carrying the Kuwaiti diplomat.

Minimum Wage

State labour ministries have cited a series of problems in the implementation of the 20-point programme for minimum wages. They have sought more funds from the Centre.