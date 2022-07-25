scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

July 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM’s Home Bombed

Certain unidentified persons, suspected to be extremists, hurled two bombs into the ancestral home of Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh at Jandiala village, about 20 km from Jullundhur.

July 25, 2022 4:46:48 am
There was no loss of life or property. The miscreants used the cover of night to flee. The police arrived on the scene an hour after the incident.

President’s Plea

President N Sanjeeva Reddy, has expressed concern at the conduct of public affairs, and warned those in power that the people, whose disillusionment was daily growing, would not accept it for long “if we make a mockery of it.” In a farewell message to the nation broadcast, Reddy the country’s present political scenario gave little cause for satisfaction. Reddy made a plea for the emergence of an effective opposition.

Bhindranwale Arms

Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh indicated that steps were underway to force the supporters of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to surrender their illegal arms. He said: “A few arms have already been recovered and you will see within a few days the steps we take to get more illicit arms out of Sant Bhindranwale’s supporters.” Darbara Singh said the culprits involved in the recent killings and other sabotage cases have been identified and a number of them have already been arrested. Some of them escaped abroad and the state government has approached the Centre for their extradition.

Beirut Bombed

Syrian missiles shot down an Israeli Phantom fight-bomber in eastern Lebanon as Israeli jets and artillery pounded West Beirut for the third straight day. The military command in Tel Aviv said the two pilots of the downed plane bailed out safely and were captured by Syrian troops in control of Bekaa valley.

