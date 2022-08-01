August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press

History was made in the Bihar Assembly when, heedless of the fact that nobody heard a word of what he said, Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, went through all the motions to secure passage of the controversial bill to deal with newspapers publishing “grossly indecent or scurrilous matter.” The Opposition kept shouting slogans while tearing copies of the bill and the books of reporters’ recordings of the proceedings.

India-US Panel

One major result of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit to Washington is the agreement to set up a blue ribbon panel for scientific co-operation between the two countries. Mrs Gandhi listed the following in the “many rewarding areas” in which US and Indian Science could cooperate: Biomass production and the application of tissue culture and genetic engineering; biomedical research to control leprosy, tuberculosis and waterborne diseases and; materials research to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Magsaysay Award

A disciple of the late Mahatma Gandhi, Manibhai Bhimbai Desai, 62, was awarded the 1982 Roman Magsaysay Award for public service for his work with India’s poor, the award foundation announced.

Riots In Sri Lanka

New racial skirmishing in southern Sri Lanka has killed one more person and led authorities to continue a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the third day. The clash between Sinhalese, who dominate the island nation, and minority muslims in the southern coastal town of Galle, 120 km south of Colombo, has killed three people including the latest casualty. Sri Lanka declared a nation-wide emergency.