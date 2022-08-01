scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press

History was made in the Bihar Assembly when, heedless of the fact that nobody heard a word of what he said, Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, went through all the motions to secure passage of the controversial bill to deal with newspapers publishing “grossly indecent or scurrilous matter.”

By: Editorial |
August 1, 2022 4:46:42 am
Magsaysay award, Sri Lanka, India-US relations, India-US ties, Indira Gandhi, Bihar Assembly, Jagannath Mishra, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe Opposition kept shouting slogans while tearing copies of the bill and the books of reporters’ recordings of the proceedings.

History was made in the Bihar Assembly when, heedless of the fact that nobody heard a word of what he said, Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, went through all the motions to secure passage of the controversial bill to deal with newspapers publishing “grossly indecent or scurrilous matter.” The Opposition kept shouting slogans while tearing copies of the bill and the books of reporters’ recordings of the proceedings.

India-US Panel

One major result of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit to Washington is the agreement to set up a blue ribbon panel for scientific co-operation between the two countries. Mrs Gandhi listed the following in the “many rewarding areas” in which US and Indian Science could cooperate: Biomass production and the application of tissue culture and genetic engineering; biomedical research to control leprosy, tuberculosis and waterborne diseases and; materials research to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Magsaysay Award

A disciple of the late Mahatma Gandhi, Manibhai Bhimbai Desai, 62, was awarded the 1982 Roman Magsaysay Award for public service for his work with India’s poor, the award foundation announced.

Riots In Sri Lanka

New racial skirmishing in southern Sri Lanka has killed one more person and led authorities to continue a dusk-to-dawn curfew for the third day. The clash between Sinhalese, who dominate the island nation, and minority muslims in the southern coastal town of Galle, 120 km south of Colombo, has killed three people including the latest casualty. Sri Lanka declared a nation-wide emergency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

5

India’s first monkeypox death: Kerala youth had tested positive abroad; probe ordered

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement