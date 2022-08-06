August 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar press bill

Justice Ali Ahmed and Justice Jadunath Sharan Sinha of the Patna High Court reserved their judgement on the admissibility of the writ petition challenging the “constitutional validity and legality” of the press curbs bill passed by the Bihar Assembly on July 31. The crux of the arguments was that the proceedings of the assembly were “violative of the constitutional mandate” in as much as 60 amendments and several motions were not moved after the bill was introduced.

Indo-Japan partnership

Japanese Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki expressed his country’s readiness to extend the maximum help in the economic and technological growth of India. He said the forthcoming visit to New Delhi of Japanese Foreign Minister could be useful for having detailed discussions on his country’s participation in India’s development.

No consensus

Chances of reconciliation between the CPI(M) on the one hand, and the Forward Bloc and the RSP on the other, became thin when the three major partners of the Left Front in West Bengal failed to arrive at a consensus on the bifurcation issue at the Front’s state committee. The situation after the meeting deteriorated further following an announcement by the front chairman, saying if the Forward Bloc and the RSP did not agree to the minimum demands of the CPI(M) for bifurcation of the health and agriculture portfolios by August 10, he would ask Jyoti Basu to use his prerogative as the chief minister.

US intervention

The United States has called on Israel to pull its forces back to the ceasefire line existing on August 1 before the Israeli armour push into west Beirut, the State Department said.