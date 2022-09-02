scorecardresearch
September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi broadly hinted at the possibility of making “some amendments” in the controversial Bihar Press Bill but made it clear that consent would not be refused since it had already been given to “much harsher” bills like that of Tamil Nadu.

Indira Gandhi, addressing a meeting of the Pradesh Congress-I Committee and later talking to newsmen, condemned that current anti-Bihar press bill agitation and described it as "bogus, misguided and irrational" since it was being aided and abetted by the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi broadly hinted at the possibility of making "some amendments" in the controversial Bihar Press Bill but made it clear that consent would not be refused since it had already been given to "much harsher" bills like that of Tamil Nadu. Indira Gandhi, addressing a meeting of the Pradesh Congress-I Committee and later talking to newsmen, condemned that current anti-Bihar press bill agitation and described it as "bogus, misguided and irrational" since it was being aided and abetted by the opposition parties.

Reddy exonerated

AP Chief Minister Venkataram ruled out a judicial inquiry on the grounds that “there is no prima facie case” resulted in a walk-out by the entire Opposition from the Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister said it will have to be inquired into whether any other allotment was made on the basis of the letter of August 18 with Reddy’s endorsement.

Assam deadlock

With both the government and the Assam leaders sticking to their original positions, the Ravindra Verma formula appeared to be gradually losing its relevance at the end of the fourth round of Assam talks in New Delhi. Ironically, neither the government nor the Assam movement leaders have totally rejected the formula.

Poland clashes

Police shot to death two people in Lubin and nearly 4,000 people were arrested in clashes that engulfed 13 Polish cities on Solidarity’s second anniversary, authorities said. New martial law restrictions took effect after police clashes with Solidarity demonstrators in Gdansk, Warsaw, Lubin and other cities that ended with hundreds of arrests.

