scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

December 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence

The law and order situation continued to be critical in riot-hit Baroda for the third day as the toll in violence rose to 11. The police fired eight rounds to disperse mobs indulging in stone throwing and group clashes. At least two persons received injuries in the police firing, hospital sources said.

Baroda Violence, Yemen Quake Toll, UP Leader Dies, Congress, Election Commission, Yemen, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe Election Commission has taken a serious view of a telex message sent by the Director-General of Police, Karnataka, to all police stations in the state instructing the officers to ensure that only official Congress (I) candidates file their nominations for the assembly poll.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The law and order situation continued to be critical in riot-hit Baroda for the third day as the toll in violence rose to 11. The police fired eight rounds to disperse mobs indulging in stone throwing and group clashes. At least two persons received injuries in the police firing, hospital sources said.

Congress Rebels

The Election Commission has taken a serious view of a telex message sent by the Director-General of Police, Karnataka, to all police stations in the state instructing the officers to ensure that only official Congress (I) candidates file their nominations for the assembly poll. According to reports emanating from Bangalore, the DGP flashed his instructions on the police teleprinter to superintendents of police in all districts following panic in the Congress (I) camp that a large number of rebels would jump into the fray. It was also feared that angry party workers would prevent some official candidates from filing their nominations.

Yemen Quake Toll

The North Yemen earthquake toll might be well over 2,500 according to reports. The Gulf News Agency quoted a Yemen high official as saying in Sanaa that rescue squads were meanwhile recovering bodies from the rubble of houses, schools and mosques in scattered locations across North Yemen.

UP Leader Dies

Yaduvendra Singh, Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, died in Lucknow at the age of 54. A state funeral was declared and government offices in Lucknow and Gorakhpur were closed as a mark of respect to his memory. He had suffered food poisoning in Patna and had not fully recovered. He was rushed to the Medical College hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:51:42 am
Next Story

Will bring back Marathi-speaking people to Mumbai, says Eknath Shinde

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

December 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence
December 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Baroda Violence

ie-banner

ie-banner

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close