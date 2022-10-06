October 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Attempt on Zia’s Life

There was an attempt on the life of Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq at Rawalpindi airport, The Washington Post reported. The Post’s report said the attack was made when a shoulder-feed missile was fired at General Zia’s plane taxied on the runway at Rawalpindi airport for a flight to Lahore.

Opposition Unity

The non-communist, non-BJP opposition parties have once again resumed their efforts at unity for reassembling an old Janata-type party as an alternative to PM Gandhi’s Congress-I. H N Bahuguna, president of the Democratic Socialist Party and Karpoori Thakur, president of the new faction of the Lok Dal, had a long meeting. They talked about opposition unity and favoured merger of their two parties as a first step to a larger unity with Janata, Congress-S, and Chandrajit Yadav’s Democratic Party.

Police Discontent

Opposition members IN the Lok Sabha alleged that the growing discontent in the police forces as evidenced by the recent agitations in Maharashtra and Haryana was due partly to increasing political interference in police affairs. Members also accused the government of failing to implement the recommendations of the Police Commission which submitted its report in 1979 and 1980.

Spy Crocodile

A three-and-a-half feet long crocodile with a foreign-make transmitter tied to its jaw was fished out by a fisherman at Ghatha village in East Champaran district, according to the police. The crocodile, suspected to have been sent by some foreign power to collect information in Indian waters, was later handed over to the local forest département, police said.