August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

Tripartite talks on the foreigners in Assam got off to a hopeful start with the unanimous acceptance of a formula for the detection of foreigners. The formula, which emerged from the two-hour joint meeting of the government, the opposition leaders and the Assam agitation leaders is that all foreigners shall be detected on the basis of the Constitution and the existing relevant laws, including the Foreigners Act, the Citizenship Act and the Passport Act. In the process of detection, due inquiries shall be conducted on the basis of a set of guidelines in the form of a questionnaire.

PM In South Africa

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi pledged India’s unstinted support to the struggle for the establishment of majority rule in South Africa. Speaking at a banquet held in her honour by the President of Mozambique Samoran Machel, she lashed out at the South African minority government for building “a structure of institutionalised terror against its own people, merely on the basis of colour and skin”.

Sanjay Vichar Manch

Two Congress (I) MPs from UP, Ram Narain Tripathi of Kanpur and Kalapnath Sonker from Basti have joined the Sanjay Vichar Manch, Maneka Gandhi announced. The PM’s daughter-in-law disclosed that on October 15 she plans to form a new political party.

US-France Tensions

US President Ronald Reagan’s administration made it clear that if France permits the shipment of US-licensed equipment to the Soviet Union in defiance of the President’s pipeline embargo, sanctions will be enforced. John Hughes, the State Department’s chief spokesman, said the declaration should not be seen as a “warning or threat”.