scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

Tripartite talks on the foreigners in Assam got off to a hopeful start with the unanimous acceptance of a formula for the detection of foreigners.

Assam Talks, Sanjay Vichar Manch, US-France Tensions, Indira Gandhi, Ronald Reagan, Indian express, Opinion, EditorialThe formula, which emerged from the two-hour joint meeting of the government, the opposition leaders and the Assam agitation leaders is that all foreigners shall be detected on the basis of the Constitution and the existing relevant laws, including the Foreigners Act, the Citizenship Act and the Passport Act.

Tripartite talks on the foreigners in Assam got off to a hopeful start with the unanimous acceptance of a formula for the detection of foreigners. The formula, which emerged from the two-hour joint meeting of the government, the opposition leaders and the Assam agitation leaders is that all foreigners shall be detected on the basis of the Constitution and the existing relevant laws, including the Foreigners Act, the Citizenship Act and the Passport Act. In the process of detection, due inquiries shall be conducted on the basis of a set of guidelines in the form of a questionnaire.

PM In South Africa

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi pledged India’s unstinted support to the struggle for the establishment of majority rule in South Africa. Speaking at a banquet held in her honour by the President of Mozambique Samoran Machel, she lashed out at the South African minority government for building “a structure of institutionalised terror against its own people, merely on the basis of colour and skin”.

Sanjay Vichar Manch

Two Congress (I) MPs from UP, Ram Narain Tripathi of Kanpur and Kalapnath Sonker from Basti have joined the Sanjay Vichar Manch, Maneka Gandhi announced. The PM’s daughter-in-law disclosed that on October 15 she plans to form a new political party.

US-France Tensions

US President Ronald Reagan’s administration made it clear that if France permits the shipment of US-licensed equipment to the Soviet Union in defiance of the President’s pipeline embargo, sanctions will be enforced. John Hughes, the State Department’s chief spokesman, said the declaration should not be seen as a “warning or threat”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:24:57 am
Next Story

Kin of TMC minister, bank executives were illegally given jobs in co-operative banks: Petitioner to HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks
August 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement