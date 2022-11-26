November 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam leaders angry

The Assam movement leaders disclosed a fresh and angry confrontation programme of action, including a statewide 24-hour bandh on December 2, to counteract what they called, a “conspiratorial election” without solving the foreigners issue. The movement leaders also expressed their reservation on attending the projected New Delhi talks scheduled for December 6. They said the anti-infiltration steps taken up by the Centre were a “sham and an eyewash.”

Akalis agitated

The Akali Dal president, Harchand Singh Longowal, warned that in case the government failed to concede their “legitimate” demands, the peaceful conditions in Punjab could turn “violent”. He said the delay was causing provocation of the Akalis and “if the situation exploded, it would be the responsibility of the government”.

Seamen strike

Twenty indigenous and foreign vessels at Calcutta and Haldia ports in West Bengal were reported to have been affected by the token strike by Indian seamen that began all over the world. The strike was called by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India and has the support of national trade unions.

Kabul blasts

The Soviet Union has reiterated its readiness to withdraw its troops in Afghanistan once arrangements were reached guaranteeing an end of intervention in the affairs of Kabul. Meanwhile, two massive bomb explosions in central Kabul killed five and wounded over 20 people.

India fourth at Asiad

India improved on their performance further, bringing home four gold and two bronze medals and crept up to the fourth position in the medals tally on the seventh day of the Asian Games in New Delhi.