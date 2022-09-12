scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

September 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Abdullah elected CM

The National Conference Legislature party formally endorsed the decision o f Governor B K Nehru and elected Farooq Abdullah chief minister of the state.

Maulana Masoodi, 87, the oldest living stalwart of the freedom movement and one-time colleague of the Sheikh, was a special invitee at the legislature party meeting. G M Shah, son-in-law of the Sheikh who recently resigned from the cabinet, proposed Abdullah’s name for the leadership of the legislature party.

The National Conference Legislature party formally endorsed the decision o f Governor B K Nehru and elected Farooq Abdullah chief minister of the state. Maulana Masoodi, 87, the oldest living stalwart of the freedom movement and one-time colleague of the Sheikh, was a special invitee at the legislature party meeting. G M Shah, son-in-law of the Sheikh who recently resigned from the cabinet, proposed Abdullah’s name for the leadership of the legislature party.

Kidwal inducted

One more minister of state was inducted into Mrs Gandhi’s council of ministers bringing its total strength to 61. The new minister is Mohsina Kidwal, Uttar Pradesh Congress-I chief, who has been allocated labour and rehabilitation portfolio. The surprise appointment was announced just before the swearing in of the three ministers of state and one deputy minister who had been named as members of the union council of ministers on September 2.

Capping successful

One of the most crucial stages of the capping and killing operation of the blow-out well, SJ-5, was successfully completed on board the rig Sagar Vikas. Disclosing this to newsmen in Bombay, ONGC chairman, S P Wahi, was confident that the well would be killed within the next two or three days. Wahi said that the first phase of the six-phase capping and killing operation was completed by four Red Adair experts who were helped by their ONGC engineers and a few technicians from the derrick barge, Hercules.

MP ordinance

The Madhya Pradesh ordinance to check specific corrupt practices is bound to have its constitutional validity challenged, according to legal luminaries, Gobinda Mukhoty and L M Singhal. The Specific Corrupt Practices Ordinance, which was promulgated on September 7, among other things, lays down the death penalty in cases where the sale of spurious liquor causes death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...Premium
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:13:43 am
Next Story

New paradigm: FTAs, multilateral exposure limited to supply chains, governance

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Abdullah elected CM
September 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Abdullah elected CM

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement