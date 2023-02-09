scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

February 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: 8 killed in police firing, 3 in bomb blast in Assam

According to official reports in Gauhati, eight people were killed in police firing at Belsor, Nanoi and Gharusarai in Kamrup, Nowgong and Sibsagar districts. The police fired 16 rounds at a mob which attacked the police station at Belchor near Nalbari in Kamrup district killing four and wounding at least two.

Assam Violence, Beirut Killings, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MG Ramachandran, Beirut, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe front page of The Indian Express on February 9, 1983.

The spate of violence in Assam continued unabated with the death of at least eight persons in police firing and three in a bomb blast. According to official reports in Gauhati, eight people were killed in police firing at Belsor, Nanoi and Gharusarai in Kamrup, Nowgong and Sibsagar districts. The police fired 16 rounds at a mob which attacked the police station at Belchor near Nalbari in Kamrup district killing four and wounding at least two. One person was killed as a CRPF patrol, which was attacked by a crowd armed with bows and arrows near Nanoi in Nowgong district, fired back.

Punjab & neighbours: The members of the special cabinet committee categorically told the tripartite meeting on Akali demands that they would try to persuade the chief ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to agree to the reopening of the river water issue but will not pressurise them for any settlement. But the chief ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan have not yet agreed to the reopening of the river water issue.

MGR to fast: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran will fast to draw attention on how the state has been neglected by the Centre in the allotment of foodgrains when it is passing through a period of drought. Ramachandran said he would commence the fast at 10am and break it at 6pm.

Beirut killings: The commission that probed the Beirut massacre recommended that Defence Minister Ariel Sharon resign. The report said Sharon bore “personal responsibility” for the massacre in the Sabra and Chatilla refugee camps. It said if Sharon did not quit, Prime Minister Menachem Begin should dismiss him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Most IIT-Bombay graduates opting for jobs not linked to their field: Study
Most IIT-Bombay graduates opting for jobs not linked to their field: Study
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
On Adani affair, heat in the House
On Adani affair, heat in the House
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 07:00 IST
Next Story

Reading RBI’s policy review

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: 8 killed in police firing, 3 in bomb blast in Assam
February 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: 8 killed in police firing, 3 in bomb blast in Assam

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close