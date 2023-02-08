February 8, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Vajpayee Resigns

The Congress (I ), which has won a two-thirds majority in the Metropolitan Council, won an absolute majority in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, gaining control of the corporation after 16 years. The BJP which won only 19 seats in the Metropolitan Council, did better in the corporation, winning 33 seats. Owning responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Delhi elections, Atal Bihari Vajpayee resigned as president of the party.

Assam Poll Duty

The central government has served mass orders on undersecretaries, section officers, assistants and upper division clerks in its Delhi offices to ready themselves to be flown to Assam. The orders come in the wake of the boycott of election duty by Assam Government employees and the refusal of government employees in some other states like Bihar to go in the troubled state.

Economic Advisors

In a series of measures to tone up the economy and cut administrative expenditure, the government has decided to set up a high-level advisory council of senior economists and ordered a review of the working of Indian missions abroad. The measures, initiated by the Prime Minister, are a follow -up of the decisions announced earlier to improve efficiency in administration.

HP And The Akalis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Lal, and Opposition leaders in the state are pressing the Centre to associate them with crucial talks with leaders of Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab on the Akali demands. There has been no decision by Union Home Minister P C Sethi till now. The state government told the Centre that it was concerned as the Akali’s demanded some of its areas.