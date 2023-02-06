February 6, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence

Renewed outbreak of violence in Assam claimed six lives as the police fired at a violent mob setting fire to a weekly bazaar at Tangla in the curfew-bound Mangaldai subdivision of Darrang district and the discovery of the bodies of two supporters of Sonaram Kurmi, a CPI (M-L) candidate, from a jungle near Moranhat in Upper Assam.

Indo-Pak Talks

Pakistan President Ziaul Haq indicated that he would not raise the Kashmir issue when he meets Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Non-Aligned summit in New Delhi in March. He said: “No doubt Kashmir is a stumbling block in the improvement of Indo-Pakistan relations, but if we start from a stumbling block, we would not go far.” They must move gradually from areas of agreement to those on which they had disagreements and then resolve all the disputes existing between the two countries Gen Zia added.

BJP Scores in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two out of three Metropolitan Council seats in New Delhi. The third seat went to the Congress (I). The BJP sprang a surprise by winning the Delhi Cantonment seat which was considered a Congress (I) citadel.

India-Nepal Panel

India and Nepal have decided to set up a ministerial-level joint commission to further promote economic cooperation. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Nepal, Surya Bahadur Thapa, at the end of the official talks between the two countries during his three-day state visit. He said the joint commission would monitor, coordinate and expedite matters relating to the overall economic relationship between India and Nepal.