February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence

Nine people were killed in large-scale violence in central Assam’s Mangaldoi subdivision, forcing authorities to impose curfew and call in troops to restore peace. Scores of people were injured during night-long clashes, officially described as unprecedented. Official reports said six of nine died in police firing and one in a communal clash.

No Election Duty

The Class II gazetted officers of Bihar decided to disobey the fresh orders issued under the Representation of the People Act for sending them to Assam on election duty. The original order of the government was quashed by a division bench of the Patna High Court but the government issued a fresh order late at night.

Akali-Centre Talks

The Akali Dal chief Harchand Singh Longowal has accepted Union Home Minister P C Sethi’s fresh invitation for another round of tripartite talks to resolve the Punjab tangle in New Delhi on February 3. He said he had called a meeting of district presidents of the party in Amritsar on February 11 to discuss the situation and chalk out the next programme after February 21.

India And Nepal

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for joint efforts by India and Nepal for making optimum use of their water resources for the benefit of the people of the two countries. She said India and Nepal shared common rivers which could be harnessed for irrigation and power generation. Mrs Gandhi said she was confident that the Nepalese Prime Minister’s visit would pave the way for further utilisation of water resources profitably.