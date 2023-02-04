scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence

Scores of people were injured during night-long clashes, officially described as unprecedented.

The front page of The Indian Express on February 4, 1983.

Nine people were killed in large-scale violence in central Assam’s Mangaldoi subdivision, forcing authorities to impose curfew and call in troops to restore peace. Scores of people were injured during night-long clashes, officially described as unprecedented. Official reports said six of nine died in police firing and one in a communal clash.

No Election Duty

The Class II gazetted officers of Bihar decided to disobey the fresh orders issued under the Representation of the People Act for sending them to Assam on election duty. The original order of the government was quashed by a division bench of the Patna High Court but the government issued a fresh order late at night.

Akali-Centre Talks

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, won’t f...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, won’t f...
2 years after coup, Myanmar’s mess — and India’s headache
2 years after coup, Myanmar’s mess — and India’s headache

The Akali Dal chief Harchand Singh Longowal has accepted Union Home Minister P C Sethi’s fresh invitation for another round of tripartite talks to resolve the Punjab tangle in New Delhi on February 3. He said he had called a meeting of district presidents of the party in Amritsar on February 11 to discuss the situation and chalk out the next programme after February 21.

India And Nepal

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for joint efforts by India and Nepal for making optimum use of their water resources for the benefit of the people of the two countries. She said India and Nepal shared common rivers which could be harnessed for irrigation and power generation. Mrs Gandhi said she was confident that the Nepalese Prime Minister’s visit would pave the way for further utilisation of water resources profitably.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 06:00 IST
Next Story

37 years on, justice still eludes Nakodar firing victims’ families

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence
February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close