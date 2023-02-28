February 28, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akalis dissatisfied

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally announced the acceptance of three major religious demands of the Akalis. But she did not say anything on their political demands. On the demand for enactment of an all-India Gurdwara Act, Mrs Gandhi said the state governments and the Sikhs from those states from which the historic gurdwaras were to be included in the Act, would have to be consulted.

Mrs Gandhi thanked the Sikhs of Delhi for supporting the Congress (I) in the elections. Akali Dal president Harchand Singh Longowal branded the move as “fraud”.

Bomb in Andhra polls

An estimated 50 to 65 per cent of a total electorate of 4,54,325 exercised their franchise in the by-elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from four constituencies. Thirty-nine candidates, including the nominees of the ruling Telugu Desam and the Congress (I), are contesting the by-elections from Himayatnagar (Hyderabad), Tirupati and Madanapallie (Chittoor district), and Yemmiganur (Kurnool district). Explosions in four places marred the by-elections.

Iran-Iraq talks

Considerable significance is being attached to the talks Romesh Bhandari, secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has had in Baghdad. Important issues concerning the Iran-Iraq war are believed to have been discussed.

Assam Ministry

Lights went out all over Gauhati as a 13-member Congress (I) Ministry headed by Hiteshwar Saikia was sworn in at Raj Bhavan. The ministry includes two former chief ministers, Anwara Taimur and Keshab Chandra Gogoi, and at least one more aspirant for chief ministership. There are two members from Cachar, two tribals and one each from the tea garden labour and the Nepali community.