February 27, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NAM to ban nukes; JNU closed sine die

The seventh non-aligned conference taking place in New Delhi early next month will come out with an impassioned plea for nuclear disarmament. This is clear from the draft of the political declaration the non-aligned heads of government are going to issue at the end of their deliberations in New Delhi.

JNU closed: Jawaharlal Nehru University has been closed sine die. The hostel messes too have been closed and the resident students have been asked to vacate the hostels at the earliest. In his order closing the university, P N Srivastava, Acting Vice-Chancellor, said the decision had been taken in view of the deteriorating situation on the campus.

Congress in Assam: The new Congress (I) ministry under the leadership of Hiteshwar Saikia will be sworn in at Gauhati. Saikia called on the Governor in Shillong and staked his claim.

Court appointments: Y V Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, suggested the formation of a broad-based body of nine members to clear the appointment of judges to high courts and the Supreme Court. A tangible system of continuing education for members of the bar and the bench to “prevent the stunting of intellectual growth” was also needed, he said.

West Indies v India: West Indies were 244 for eight in reply to India’s first innings total of 251 an hour after lunch on the hird day of the first cricket Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston.