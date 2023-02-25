February 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Tension in Punjab; hike in rail fare

The Centre has asked the Punjab government to strengthen its intelligence agencies and patrolling of sensitive parts of major towns. The Union home ministry has sent this advice to the state government in the wake of threats by extremists. The ministry has asked for a detailed report on the murder of a trader, Sat Paul, in Amritsar. The Home Ministry has been advising the state government to strengthen the law and order.

Hike In Rail Fare

Railway Minister Ghani Khan Chaudhury announced a steep increase in passenger fares and freight charges from April 1. The new rates are particularly harsh on season ticket holders and commuters on suburban trains. They will have to pay between 50 per cent and 131 per cent more depending on the distance travelled.

No Relief In Assam

As the death toll approached the 1,300 mark in the current violence in Assam, the Army moved into the Khairabari area of Darrang district also where the police recovered 30 bodies following two days of linguistic clashes. Seventeen more bodies were found around Raha in Nowgong district. Parts of Nowgong and Darrang districts continued to burn even as the Army moved in larger numbers.

West Indies v India

The West Indies were 42 for one wicket in reply to India’s total of 251 in their first innings an hour after lunch on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park in Kingston. The batsman out was Desmond Haynes (25). He was caught by Mohinder Amrnath off the bowling of Kapil Dev. Gordon Greenidge (12) and V A Richards (2) were at the crease.