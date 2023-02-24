February 24, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Fresh clashes in Assam, Army called in

The Army was called out in a number of places in the upper Brahmaputra valley as fresh communal clashes erupted and the police discovered evidence of yet another Nellie-like tragedy around Silapathar in North Lakhimpur district. At least 50 bodies were found there in the burnt ruins of Bengali houses. Assamese-immigrant clashes claimed more lives in the Kaliabor, Rupahihat and Samaguri areas of Nowgong district.

Riot Tribunals

Tribunals to deal with communal riots are being considered, Home Minister P C Sethi told the Lok Sabha. He said the states had been advised to streamline the machinery for tackling the problem, and added that 142 districts had been identified in the country where communal riots were apprehended.

Opposition Protest

A newspaper report that the government contemplated a steep hike in postal rates led to noisy scenes in the Lok Sabha when Opposition members warned the government against resorting to any such pre-budget manoeuvre. The Opposition, which is already agitated over last week’s sudden increase in the price of kerosene and high-speed diesel, wanted the Speaker, Balram Jakhar, to caution the government against committing a similar impropriety again just before the budget.

Akali Stalemate

There is no response yet from the Akali Dal to the Centre’s fresh proposals on the territorial issue and river waters dispute and a near stalemate continues. Amrinder Singh, Congress-I MP, is trying to persuade the senior Akali leader, Parkash Singh Badal, and the SGPC chief, Gurcharan Singh Tohra, to come to Delhi for consultations.