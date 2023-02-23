scorecardresearch
February 23, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Congress Wins Assam

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on February 23, 1983.

The Congress (I) gained an absolute majority in the Assam Assembly, winning 62 out of the 69 seats. Polling was held in 108 constituencies while in 18 others it was postponed indefinitely. In contrast with its dismal 1978 performance, the Congress (I) has made heavy gains, demolishing its main challenger, the Left and Democratic Alliance and humbling the CPI-M.

Resilient Economy

Several crucial sectors of the economy suffered a setback in 1982-83, but the economic survey takes comfort in the resilience seen in the system as a whole. “The years ahead are difficult and challenging. The economy now has the necessary strength and resilience to cope with these,” asserted the annual survey presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

US Report Denied

India described as “utterly irresponsible and possibly mischievous” reports linking this country’s peaceful nuclear programme to a “totally false scenario of our readying ourselves to build about 20 atomic bombs a year.” Asked for comments on a The Washington Post report, a spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry said that there was nothing secret about the work being undertaken at the Tarapur reprocessing plant.

Death In JNU

The highly-decomposed body of a 50-year-old Spanish academician, Antonio Binimelis Segrera, was found in his flat on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. The body had what looked like stab wounds, but was too decomposed for the police to be sure. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. A case of murder has been registered.

