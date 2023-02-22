February 22, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Nellie in Parliament

Stunned by the holocaust in (Nellie) Assam, members of both Houses of Parliament put aside much of the official business slated for the day to express their anguish over the tragic developments in the riot-torn state and called for more imaginative handling of the crisis by the government. In both Houses, members stood in silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the riots.

PM’s Blame Game

A visibly upset prime minister squarely blamed Assam agitation leaders and “their supporters here and elsewhere in the country” for the violence in the state. The violence has been building up since 1980 and the minorities have been feeling threatened, she said when asked if the government accepted moral responsibility for the Nellie massacre. She dismissed the suggestion that the imposition of election had led to the violence.

Libya Plane Hijack

Prime Minister Dom Mintoff took charge of negotiations with unidentified hijackers holding 161 passengers on board a Libyan airliner at Luqa airport. But there was still no sign that an end to the 16-hour siege was near and no indication of why the aircraft had been hijacked during a domestic Libyan flight.

Afghanistan & NAM

The seventh non-aligned summit being held in New Delhi next month is certain to endorse the efforts made by the United Nations to bring about a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Afghanistan question. This will mark an advance on the position adopted at the last major non-aligned gathering — the Conference of Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers — held in February 1981.