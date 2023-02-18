February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President’s address to Parliament

Five non-communist opposition parties will boycott the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament. While the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Party and the Lok Dal will stay away from the joint sitting of the budget session to protest against the government’s mishandling of the Assam issue and the resulting bloodshed; the Akali Dal has taken this step to protest against discrimination in the economic field against Punjab and the failure to transfer Chandigarh and other Punjabi-speaking areas in the state. business and multinational policies of the government.

Assam poll crisis: Negligible to heavy polling was recorded, in 33 of the 36 constituencies that went to the poll in Assam. No booths could be set up in the remaining three. The death toll mounted by at least 31, with communal clashes all over. An indefinite curfew was clamped on the central Assam town of Mangaldoi and its surrounding areas.

Congress dissidents: The Congress (I) dissidents from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa stepped up pressure on the party high command to remove their respective chief ministers through a memorandum and group appeals. The Madhya Pradesh dissidents, led by Govil Prasad Anuragi, submitted a memorandum to PM Indira Gandhi, demanding an early change in the leadership with a view to “refurbishing the party image”.

Bellary violence: Seven persons were killed and 80 injured when anti-police agitators, protesting against the alleged rape of a l6-year-old girl by six constables in a police station, in Bellary, went on an unabated spree of violence. Curfew was clamped over the riot-torn town.