scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President’s address to Parliament

Five non-communist opposition parties will boycott the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Dal, Akali Dal, assam, Congress, Assam Poll Crisis, Bellary Violence, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe front page of The Indian Express on February 18, 1983.
Listen to this article
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President’s address to Parliament
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Five non-communist opposition parties will boycott the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament. While the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Party and the Lok Dal will stay away from the joint sitting of the budget session to protest against the government’s mishandling of the Assam issue and the resulting bloodshed; the Akali Dal has taken this step to protest against discrimination in the economic field against Punjab and the failure to transfer Chandigarh and other Punjabi-speaking areas in the state. business and multinational policies of the government.

Assam poll crisis: Negligible to heavy polling was recorded, in 33 of the 36 constituencies that went to the poll in Assam. No booths could be set up in the remaining  three.  The death toll mounted by at least 31, with communal clashes all over. An indefinite curfew was clamped on the central Assam town of Mangaldoi and its surrounding areas.

Congress dissidents: The Congress (I) dissidents from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa stepped up pressure on the party high command to remove their respective chief ministers through a memorandum and group appeals. The Madhya Pradesh dissidents, led by Govil Prasad Anuragi, submitted a memorandum to PM Indira Gandhi, demanding an early change in the leadership with a view to “refurbishing the party image”.

Bellary violence: Seven persons were killed and 80 injured when anti-police agitators, protesting against the alleged rape of a l6-year-old girl by six constables in a police station, in Bellary, went on an unabated spree of violence. Curfew was clamped over the riot-torn town.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Test of majority in legislative wing: How EC decided on the ‘real’ Sena
Test of majority in legislative wing: How EC decided on the ‘real’ Sena
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Soros: the man, his activities
Soros: the man, his activities
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President&#8217...
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President&#8217...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 06:50 IST
Next Story

‘Amro is like my child’: Meet the handlers from Delhi Police’s K9 squad

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President's address to Parliament
February 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Opposition to boycott President's address to Parliament

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close