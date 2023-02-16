February 16, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam poll violence

The state administration has been thrown into total confusion with the death toll mounting further following a series of police firing, communal killings and the murder of a candidate in Assam. Unofficial sources claimed at least 61 bodies had been recovered by the police around Gohpur in Darrang district where widespread communal riots in the last two days left nearly 8,000 homeless and 17 villages totally burnt. Darrang continued to be the core of violent activity with a mob of about 250 attacking and beheading Satyanarayan Ram, the Congress (I) candidate from the Biswanath Chariali constituency.

Akali Stalemate

The tripartite talks among the leaders of the Akali Dal, Centre and Opposition failed to make any headway. But efforts are continuing in order to reach some settlement on the Akali demands before the resignations of the Akali MLAs and MPs take effect.

Dhaka in Turmoil

Three people were reported killed in the police firing in Bangladesh as troops moved in to restore order in the capital after battles between the police and students protesting against military rule. Official sources said 30 leaders of an alliance of 18 political parties were detained in Dhaka by troops for holding a political meeting in defiance of martial law regulations.

Pak Leaders Held

The police in Lahore have issued warrants of arrest on 13 members of banned political parties on charges of violating martial law regulations forbidding political gatherings, police sources said. The MRD has urged President Gen Ziaul Haq to hold elections and restore democracy in Pakistan.