February 15, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam is state of disarray as violence mars elections

Unprecedented communal violence and rioting claimed nearly 50 more lives in the Brahmaputra Valley even as the government expressed satisfaction with the first phase of polling. Less than two per cent voting was recorded in some of the constituencies in Kamrup district while it was close to 50 per cent in Cachar and parts of Goalpara.

With violence erupting on a massive scale in the north bank districts of Darrang and North Lakhimpar and the entire Nowgong belt already in the grip of communal trouble, the state administration was in a state of disarray. Officials confirmed that about 100 persons were killed by armed gangs that attacked a group of 15 villages.

Cabinet reshuffle: After a fortnight’s lull, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi resumed her piece-meal reorganisation of the cabinet, dropping two senior cabinet ministers and making several changes in portfolio at the junior level. The two ministers dropped are A P Sharma, and Bhishma Narain Singh.

Sharma, who is still in the hospital where he was admitted some three weeks ago, has been appointed governor of Punjab. With these recent changes, the prime minister has so far dropped four cabinet ministers since she started the cleansing operation towards the end of January.

Dhaka protests: A night curfew was imposed on Dhaka, Dhaka University indefinitely closed and students were asked to vacate hostels following large-scale violence in the Bangladesh capital in which one student was killed. About 100 persons were injured.

The violence erupted during a massive demonstration by students of Dhaka University and other educational institutions demanding restoration of democratic rights, repeal of anti-people educational policy and repeal of arrests.