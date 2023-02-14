February 14, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam goes to polls amid violence

The first of the three-phase poll in Assam begins on February 14 when 61 seats go to polls amid violence, communal clashes and unprecedented resistance which has already claimed at least 89 lives. Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union and the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad are going ahead with their plan to thwart the poll.

Opposition unity: The Janata Party called for the consolidation of like-minded parties under its banner for setting up a national alternative to the Congress (I). The national executive of the party underlined the need for such an alternative as the Congress (I) government had failed on all fronts. The alternative could be strengthened “not by horsetrading at the summit level but by accelerating the peaceful mass struggles”, Madhu Dandavate, leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said.

Peons under watch: Personal staff, stenographers and peons have come under scrutiny as part of the government’s new war on corruption and drive for efficiency. As a follow-up action to the PM’s call for toning up the administration, the Industry Ministry has issued a series of instructions which concentrate mainly on discipline among the staff and a strict watch on “leakage-prone” areas.

Big business in court: Some of the biggest companies in India could be in serious financial trouble soon as the Supreme Court has listed for final disposal a large number of cases relating to excise and customs avoidance. The companies face the prospect of paying enormous sums regardless of the outcome. If the companies lose, they will have to pay out the full Rs 2,000 crore.