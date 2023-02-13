scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
February 13, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam violence

The one consolation for a hard-pressed administration came with the uneventful completion of the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s election tour with a rally at Gauhati.

The front page of The Indian Express on February 13, 1983.

With just a day to go for the first day of the three-phase poll in Assam, the situation worsened with reports of communal flare-up from many parts of the Brahmaputra valley and troops moving into the oil fields hit by continuous non-cooperation by the staff. The one consolation for a hard-pressed administration came with the uneventful completion of the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s election tour with a rally at Gauhati.

Phoolan surrenders

Phoolan Devi, the most wanted and the most elusive woman dacoit operating in the Chambal valley, has surrendered in Bhind. Seven of her gang members, including her paramour, Man Singh, also laid down their arms before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh. Dacoit leader Ghanshyam, also laid down arms with 13 of his associates including Munni Bai, who is pregnant, and her husband, Babu Khan. Both Phoolan and Ghanshyam were brought to Gwalior.

Akali demands

With the tripartite talks to resolve the Punjab tangle ending in a virtual deadlock in New Delhi, hopes of an early accord on the Akalis’ demands seemed to have faded once again. The Akali Dal president, Harchand Singh Longowal, has called upon the district party presidents to prepare for a “krantikari (revolutionary) programme” after February 21.

Lahore protest

The police used batons and teargas in Lahore to break up a demonstration by about 200 women lawyers protesting proposals to Islamic women’s role in Pakistani society. Eyewitnesses said about 20 women were slightly injured and 30 briefly detained by police in the confrontation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 06:00 IST
Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos

