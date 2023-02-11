February 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: On first day of PM’s tour of Assam, 11 dead in violence

On the first day of the Prime Minister’s election tour of the trouble-torn Assam, 11 more persons died in police firing and mob violence. With this the toll in the last eight days went up to 47. According to an agency report, 14 persons have been killed in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 50. In the worst incident at Patacharkuchi in Kamrup district, five persons were killed in police firing and another died at Goreshwar.

Phoolan Devi Saga

Dacoit Phoolan Devi, who struck terror in western Uttar Pradesh following the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village in February 1981, will surrender before the Madhya Pradesh police in Bhind, according to M D Sharma, DIG, Chambal range. The elusive woman bandit came out of hiding in the ravines near Jakhmoli village and produced herself before the police along with five of her gang members.

Israel May Re-elect

An Israeli newspaper reported that the Israeli cabinet was likely to adopt the recommendations of the Beirut Massacre Commission and that Prime Minister Menachem Begin was expected to resign soon and set fresh elections. The daily said that this was the prediction of senior members of Begin’s Likud political bloc.

Uneasy Punjab

Shops were closed in Ferozepur town in Punjab after a slaughtered cow was found outside a place of worship. Unlike past similar incidents in the state, when cow’s flesh was found at several shrines, this was the whole carcass of a cow. Reports said the district authorities were taking steps to contain resentment and the possible outbreak of untoward incidents.