February 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: A tense, disturbed Assam welcomes PM Indira Gandhi

A tense and disturbed Assam welcomes Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the eve of her three-day electioneering in two states of Assam and Meghalaya amidst more reports of rifle-snatching, police firing and arson. The authorities have further tightened the security arrangements. Mrs Gandhi will address at least nine meetings starting at Dhubri after her arrival in Gauhati.

Delhi-Dhaka talks: India and Bangladesh decided to hold a joint inspection of the border rivers, the Ganga and the Punarbhava, along West Bengal, to resolve certain erosion problems. A two-day meeting of an experts committee of both countries decided to hold the inspection in April. The team leader said they were hopeful of resolving the differences.

Elusive Phoolan Devi: The growing confrontation between the police of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the elusive bandit, Phoolan Devi, reached a flash-point when they clashed in Jalaun district. The Jalaun police have arrested an inspector and five constables of Bhind kotwali and seized their jeep and firearms when they were allegedly “kidnapping” the close relatives of Man Singh, paramour of Phoolan Devi, whose father, mother, brother and three sisters had already been whisked away from Shekhpura village. The Jalaun police have registered a criminal case against the police superintendent of Bhind and his men.

MGR demands rice: M G Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, completed a seven-hour fast protesting against the Centre’s “neglect” of the state in the allotment of rice. At the end of his fast he said the state food minister would visit Delhi for talks on the rice issue.