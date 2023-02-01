February 1, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Vasantrao Patil to be Maharashtra Chief Minister

Vasantrao Patil was elected the new leader of the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislature party. The two AICC observers, P Shiv Shankar and Buta Singh expressed confidence that the party would unitedly extend its cooperation to its new chief. Prior to the announcement, the observers had prolonged talks with the high command at New Delhi. The results of the secret ballot taken earlier to elect the new leader were not disclosed.

Minister Convicted

Deputy Irrigation Minister of Madhya Pradesh Satyavrata Chaturvedi was convicted by the MP High Court on a charge of kidnapping a person with intent to murder him. Chaturvedi sent his resignation to the chief minister. He has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Orissa Bandh

The one-day western Orissa bandh called by the united Opposition front against the proposed Manibhadra dam project on the Mahanadi river turned violent in Bolangir district resulting in police firing, lathi-charge and tear-gassing. At least one person was injured when police opened fire.

Scientists Arrested

The Assam government arrested two scientists of the Agricultural Research Centre, Jorhat under the ESMA apparently for refusing to undertake election duty. This follows the arrest of five middle-rung officers at Diphu in the Karbi-Anglong district under the ESMA on the same charge last week.

US’ Defence Budget

The Reagan administration presented a $238.6 billion defence budget and said this was a realistic figure to make up for the neglect of US military spending in the 1970s.