Monday, Dec 05, 2022

December 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress (I) split

The Congress (I) in Gujarat was split with dissidents in the party sending in their resignations disregarding a high voltage pressure from the high command and its last minute conciliation efforts.

A total of 26 partymen submitted resignations.

The decision on sending the resignations was announced by Mahipat Mehta, a Lok Sabha member from Kutch and one of the PCC vice-presidents.

The Kashmir issue

Pakistan President Ziaul Haq, was quoted as saying that Kashmir remained the principal obstacle to a treaty with India, but he was determined not to to fight a third war over the issue. In an interview with the Washington Post, Zia said he was encouraged by his recent meeting with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and he planned to discuss the proposed non-aggression treaty with her.

New alliance in AP

An unexpected realignment of opposition parties, after the disintegration of the Progressive Democratic Front on one side and the abortive communist-Telugu Desam negotiations on the other, gave birth to a new five-party alliance in Andhra Pradesh. The new alliance which now comprises the CPI, CPM, Janata, Lok Dal and RPI has also announced a list of 176 constituencies where it  will field candidates.

Anti-Iran Protest

Portraits of Ayatollah Khomeini in the Iran Air office in Bombay were smashed to smithereens and the  office’s staff held hostage by a group of 20 slogan-shouting anti-Khomeini Iranian students who barged their way into the office. No one was hurt in the incident, but the agitators covered the walls and floors with graffiti.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:04:56 am
