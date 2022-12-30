scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

The in-fighting in the Congress-I legislature party took a new turn when the state government removed Kailash Chandra Vyas from the chairmanship of the Bhilwara Urban Improvement Trust. Vyas was leading the revolt against Chief Minister Shiv Charan Mathur.

Lebanon Peace Talks

The Lebanese Government decided to seek a “more dynamic” American role to “resolve disagreement over priorities” with Israel on programming a withdrawal of foreign armies from Lebanon. The decision was made after the failure of US, Israeli and Lebanese negotiators to reach an agreement on an agenda at the first round of talks.

Urban Land Tax

State governments have been asked to impose urban land tax on private vacant plots to curb speculation in land and property. They have also been asked to impose tax on built-up areas in excess of specified limits, restrict premature conversion of farmlands in urban areas for non-agricultural use, and regulate the activities of private developers.

Delhi Civic Body Poll

Delhi officials connected with local elections are ignorant about any move to hold civic body polls next February, even as political parties went ahead with hectic preparations. A top official of the Delhi administration responsible for the preparation of electoral rolls and making other necessary arrangements on the eve of poll announcement said he knows nothing about the elections except what has appeared in newspapers. He said he was neither contacted by the Chief Election Commissioner’s office nor the Delhi administration bosses so far to discuss the holding of local elections.

