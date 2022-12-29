December 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Antarctica Mission

The second Indian expedition team landed safely in Antarctica to begin a two-month scientific study of the continent’s geology and select a place for a permanent manned station to be established by 1985. PM Indira Gandhi, who was the first to be informed about the successful landing, has sent her “good wishes and congratulations” to the 28-member team led by V K Raina, director of the Geological Survey of India.

Economy Woes

The performance of the Indian economy has been disappointing. As a result of lower growth rate in agriculture and industry, it is feared that the growth in gross national product may be less than three percent.

TUJS And Extremists

Many top leaders and some candidates of the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti, with which the Congress (I) has entered into an electoral alliance, have an extremist background. The TUJS president, Budhadeb Barma, the general secretary, Shamacharan Tripura, and the vice-president, Nagendra Jamatia, were all accused in the “Independent Tripura” conspiracy in collusion with Mizo secessionists.

Fatal Climb

The chances of survival of Yasuo Kato, the first man to scale Mount Everest in winter alone and his companion, Toshiaki Kobayashi, appeared to be fading after they failed to contact base. Kato, 33, radioed that he had reached the summit alone at 3:55pm.

Arms Down

Israeli, Lebanese and American negotiators claimed progress in their first, six-hour talks on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Lebanon. But their opening statements showed wide divergence on key issues.