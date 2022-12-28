scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
December 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Delhi University Strike

Delhi University teachers are determined to continue the strike and fight "tooth and nail" for their demands following a deadlock in their talks with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Delhi University teachers are determined to continue the strike and fight “tooth and nail” for their demands following a deadlock in their talks with the University Grants Commission (UGC). Members of the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) accused Union Education Minister Sheila Kaul and Vice-Chancellor Gurbax Singh of falsely proclaiming that most of the DUTA demands had been met and hence, the strike be called off. S K Batra, DUTA vice president, said that none of the teachers’ demands regarding promotions or housing had “even remotely” been met.

Oil For Christmas

Substantial quantities of oil and gas have been found in the new offshore well in the Godavari-Krishna basin 70 km south of Kakinada. Describing this as a “Christmas gift” to the nation, P Shiv Shankar, Union minister for Energy and Petroleum, told a news conference that this new off-shore well “is very promising.” Oil and gas were found at a depth of 2,000 metres.

Janata Party Merger

The Lok Dal (K) has decided “in principle” to merge with the Janata Party and an announcement to this effect could be expected by the new year. This was announced by the Lok Dal (K) leader Biju Patnaik.

Imran vs Madan Lal

Madan Lal’s unbeaten 52 and his 83-run eighth wicket stand with Dilip Vengsarkar (79) delayed the inevitable for 75 minutes before ‘‘missile king” Imran Khan struck again and India were routed by an innings and 85 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. India’s defeat was a foregone conclusion. But Madan Lal, who hit a six and 10 fours, showed that he deserved to bat up the order.

